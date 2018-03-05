ForgeRock Announces Presence at HiMSS 2018: Eve Maler to Present on Patient Identity and Consent for Improved Clinical Care

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced its presence at the 2018 HiMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, this week in Las Vegas. ForgeRock's VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology, Eve Maler, will present a session on Tuesday, March 6. ForgeRock will demonstrate its industry leading Identity and Access Management solutions at booth 8700-40.



The 2018 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, March 5–9, 2018 in Las Vegas, brings together 45,000+ professionals from around the world for five days of education, innovation and collaboration to help uncover the promise of health information and technology.

ForgeRock at HiMSS

Live demonstrations of solutions for healthcare device, gateway, and cloud service ecosystems at ForgeRock's booth #8700-40

"Chip-to-Cloud Security and Privacy: New Standards," an HIMSS session with speaker Eve Maler, VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology at ForgeRock, on Tuesday March 6, 10:30 - 10:50 a.m. in the Venetian Convention Center, Level 2 | Bellini Meeting Room | Booth 8700-40

Maler's Presentation: Chip-to-Cloud Security and Privacy: New Standards

As the Internet of Things becomes deeply woven into clinical settings, the holes in security and privacy protection are ever more obvious. A comprehensive solution must extend from chip to cloud and be based on a standardized architecture that includes digital identity and consent. In this session, Maler will demonstrate a scenario maintaining the data security chain through the root of trust of a new healthcare device and enabling patient consent for selective sharing to providers and payers.

"At a time when research shows 87% of patients are unwilling to comprehensively divulge all medical information due to privacy and security issues, it's critical to establish a proper trust relationship among patients, care providers, telecare devices and digital services," said Eve Maler, VP of Innovation and Emerging Technology at ForgeRock. "The two critical pieces for accomplishing this are authenticated identity and consent management. ForgeRock is working with partners to deliver solutions for doing this in a way that lets valuable ecosystems grow."

