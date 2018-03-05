iPic® Entertainment to Announce Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook and Report Preliminary Fiscal Year 2017 Results on March 8, 2018

Plans to File Third Quarter 10-Q Shortly Thereafter

Company to Present at Two March Investor Conferences

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPic® Entertainment ("iPic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPIC), America's premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand, today announced that it will provide its fiscal year 2018 outlook and report preliminary fiscal year 2017 results on March 8, 2018 after the market close. The Company plans to file its third quarter 10-Q shortly thereafter.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2018. Hosting the call will be Hamid Hashemi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer; Sherry Yard, Chief Operating Officer; and Paul Westra, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6779. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13676497. The replay will be available until April 8, 2018.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.ipictheaters.com under the "Events & Presentations" page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

iPic® Entertainment to Present at Two March Investor Conferences

On Monday, March 12, 2018, the Company will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA. The presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. PST.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, the Company will present at TAG 2018 Consumer Conference at the InterContinental New York Times Square. The presentation will begin at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Webcast information will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.ipictheaters.com under the "Events & Presentations" page.

About iPic® Entertainment

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, iPic® Entertainment is America's premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. A pioneer of the dine-in theater concept, iPic® Entertainment's mission is to provide visionary entertainment escapes, presenting high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology in architecturally unique destinations that include premium movie theaters and bar/restaurants. iPic® Theaters currently operates 16 locations with 121 screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin and new locations planned for California, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit www.ipic.com .

Investor Relations:

ICR

Melissa Calandruccio, CFA

iPicIR@icrinc.com

646-277-1273

Media Relations:

The Gab Group for iPic® Entertainment Corporate

Michelle Soudry

msoudry@thegabgroup.com

561-750-3500





