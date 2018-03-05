Critical Control Declares Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Control Energy Services Corp. ("Critical Control" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CCZ) (TSX:CCZ) announces that the directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend on its series A preferred shares of $0.04 per share, payable on or about March 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018. This dividend represents a cash dividend of $0.16 per series A preferred share on an annualized basis.

Critical Control expects this dividend to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud-based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

For further information

Alykhan Mamdani

President & CEO

Tel (403) 705-7500