HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

DRAPER, Utah, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the largest HSA non-bank custodian, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 year-end financial results following the close of regular stock market trading hours on Monday, March 19, 2018. Following the news release, HealthEquity management plans to host a conference call for investors on Monday, March 19, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET during which management will review highlights from the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results.



HealthEquity's Fourth Quarter and Year-end Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Date: March 19, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-In: 1-844-791-6252 (US and Canada) 1-661-378-9636 (International) Conference ID: 3494468 Webcast: ir.healthequity.com

The Company also announced that it plans to participate at the following upcoming investor conference:



Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: March 20, 2018 Time: 8:35 AM Eastern Time Location: Westin New York Grand Central Hotel Presenters: Jon Kessler, President and CEO and Darcy Mott, EVP and CFO Webcast: None

About HealthEquity

Founded in 2002, HealthEquity is one of the nation's largest dedicated health savings custodians. The Company's innovative technology platform and tax-advantaged accounts help members build health savings, while controlling health care costs. HealthEquity services more than 3.4 million health savings accounts for 124 health plan and administrator network partners and employees at more than 40,000 companies across the United States.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, product expansion, future operations, revenue, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the control of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the continued availability of tax-advantaged consumer-directed benefits to employers and employees, the Company's ability to acquire and retain new network partners and to cross-sell its products to existing network partners and members, the Company's ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets, the Company's ability to raise awareness among employers and employees about the advantages of adopting and participating in consumer-directed benefits programs, and the Company's ability to identify and execute on network partner opportunities. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Putnam

801-727-1209

rputnam@healthequity.com