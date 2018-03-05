Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018

MALVERN, Pa., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today announced its product lineup for the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2018, taking place March 4-8 in San Antonio, Texas. Exhibiting in booth 609, Vishay will highlight its latest industry-leading power IC, passive component, diode, and MOSFET technologies for a wide range of applications.



At APEC 2018, Vishay Siliconix will showcase power ICs, including the star of the show: the new SiC43x family of 8 A, 12 A, and 24 A microBUCK® synchronous buck regulators in the thermally enhanced 4 mm by 4 mm MLP44-24L package. The devices offer a 50 % improvement in power density over typical buck regulators with output currents over 20 A. This is made possible by co-packaging high performance n-channel trench MOSFETS with a controller that only consumes 50 µA in idle mode, enabling peak efficiencies of up to 97 % and light load efficiencies of well over 80 %.

Vishay Siliconix will also highlight power MOSFETs, including TrenchFET® and E Series families available in a variety of advanced packages. For high efficiency and increased power density, n-channel devices will consist of low voltage MOSFETs with industry-low on-resistance of < 0.58 mΩ and medium voltage MOSFETs with the industry's lowest FOM (gate charge times on-resistance figure of merit) and an 80 % smaller footprint than D2PAK devices. P-channel MOSFETs will include -12 V to -40 V TrenchFET Gen III and IV devices with industry-low on-resistance to minimize power losses.

Highlighted Vishay Semiconductors diodes will feature low forward voltage drop and high current ratings in low profile packages. These will include TMBS® rectifiers with industry-high current ratings of 2 A in the miniature MicroSMP (DO-219AD), and devices with current ratings up to 3 A in the SMF (DO-219AB). For increased power density, featured FRED Pt® ultrafast rectifiers will offer forward current to 15 A in the SlimDPAK (TO-252AE). In addition, for industrial power lines and battery systems, Vishay will highlight a unidirectional 1500 W TransZorb® transient voltage suppressor (TVS) in the SMPC package with a low 1.1 mm profile.

Featured passive components will comprise a wide variety of Vishay's capacitors, resistors, and inductors. For industrial and alternative energy applications, Vishay ESTA will showcase water cooled induction heating capacitors, devices for power electronics and power factor correction, 3-phase assemblies, and new LVAC power capacitors with ESTAspring, the industry's first lever-operated spring terminal connection. Vishay BCcomponents aluminum capacitors will include miniature devices for high vibration environments, as well as snap-in capacitors for industrial motor drives and solar inverters. Vishay BCcomponents will feature VY1*C ceramic safety capacitors that incorporate a copper electrode, higher pulse handling capability, compliance with IEC 60384-14, and the ability to pass an 85 / 85 1000-hour test, in addition to ENYCAP™ hybrid energy storage capacitors for industrial Mini UPS and backup power requirements. Vishay Roederstein will highlight AC filter, snubber, DC-Link, and radial potted metallized polypropylene capacitors, while vPolyTan™ polymer SMD chip capacitors will be highlighted for DC/DC converters in point of load (POL) applications.

Resistors on display will include high power-pulse thick film devices — Vishay Techno high and medium voltage chips and dividers, high power SMT chip resistors, pulse-proof Vishay Draloric resistors, and Vishay Sfernice AEC-Q200 qualified devices — and thin film resistors, including AEC-Q200 qualified Vishay Draloric / Beyschlag MELF resistors. Additional products will consist of Vishay Draloric wirewound safety fusible resistors, Vishay Milwaukee dynamic braking and neutral grounding resistors, Vishay Dale shunts and current sense resistors, and Vishay MCB water cooled devices with power to 9000 W. For temperature sensing, Vishay BCcomponents NTC lug sensors and thermistor dies will be on display, as well as the PTCEL inrush current limiter for energy load-dump.

Vishay Dale's lineup of low profile, high current inductors will feature Automotive Grade IHLP® series devices with operating temperatures up to +180 °C in nine footprint options and 18 height profiles, in addition to IHLE series inductors with integrated e-field shields for EMI reduction. Vishay Custom Magnetics solutions on display will include hybrid planar transformers with high power density and a low package height of only 16.5 mm, and miniature planar gate drive transformers for buses up to 1200 V.

Vishay will also provide several product demonstrations in its booth, including Vishay Techno CDMx series thick film surface-mount chip dividers; Vishay Draloric / Beyschlag MELF resistors; Vishay Dale RCP thick film and PCAN thin film high power, surface-mount chip resistors; Vishay Dale IHLE inductors; and Vishay Siliconix microBUCK® power ICs. In addition, on Thursday, March 8 at 2 p.m. in room 205, product manager Breno Albuquerque will present "High Performance Pulse Load Surface-Mount Resistors."

As the premier event in applied power electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. More information on the conference and exposition is available at http://www.apec-conf.org/.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

