Small Business to Install New Carpet in Cleveland Federal Building

Cleveland, Ohio, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The General Services Administration, aka the government's landlord, will be replacing carpet in the Anthony J Celebrezze Federal Building on East Ninth St. in Cleveland, Ohio. Flooring Contractors that qualify as small businesses are being considered for the job. All offers must be submitted to the government by March, 23 2018.

Offerors should be prepared to visit the site on March 8 at 2:00pm. Pre-registration for the site visit is required. RSVP to Contracting Officer Johanna Nieves (johanna.nieves@gsa.gov). Ms. Nieves will also accept proposals to her email by the final deadline, but before submitting an offer, the contractor should read through the solicitation completely to understand all requirements and clauses.

For assistance understanding how to respond to the solicitation and all required registrations and certifications, third-party registration firm US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is standing by to assist. Some major factors influencing the scope of work are as follows:

The contractor will remove and recycle approximately 410 square yards of tile squares on the ninth floor corridor. The contractor will remove approximately 400 feet of baseboard. The contractor will replace carpet and baseboard with approved GSA materials. The estimated price range for the project is less than $25,000.

Proposals must consist of price, technical proposal and representations and certifications. Registration in the System for Award Management (SAM) is required.

