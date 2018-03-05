CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Nemaura Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
In a release issued earlier today by Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) under the headline "Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell," please note Mr. Bashir Timol, Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, will ring the Closing Bell, not Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:
ADVISORY, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
What:
Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.
In honor of the occasion, Mr. Bashir Timol, Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, will ring the Closing Bell.
Where:
Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio
When:
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Nemaura Contact:
Lee Roth
(646) 536-7012
lroth@theruthgroup.com
Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan@nasdaq.com
Feed Information:
Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463
Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West
18 mhz Lower
DL 3811 Vertical
FEC 3/4
SR 13.235
DR 18.295411
MOD 4:2:0
DVBS QPSK
Social Media:
For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:
http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.
For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:
http://instagram.com/nasdaq
For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:
http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live
For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:
http://twitter.com/nasdaq
For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:
http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/
Webcast:
A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:
https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx
Photos:
To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.
About Nemaura Medical, Inc.
Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), is a medical technology company developing sugarBEAT® as a non-invasive, affordable and flexible glucose monitoring system for adjunctive use by persons with diabetes. SugarBEAT® consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable transmitter, with an app displaying glucose readings. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com and www.SugarBEAT.com.
About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com
-NDAQA-