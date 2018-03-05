RADA to Present at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

NETANYA, Israel, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) today announced that it will participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference to be held between March 11 - 14, 2018 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.



Rada's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella, is scheduled to present on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8am Pacific Time.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Mr. Sella. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers at Roth Capital, or the Investor Relations team at Rada at rada@gkir.com.

About RADA

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, Inertial Navigation Systems and Avionics Systems for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.