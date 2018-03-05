Adam Freiman, Tech and Emerging Company Partner, Joins WilmerHale in New York

New York, NY, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading technology and emerging company lawyer Adam M. Freiman has joined WilmerHale as a partner in New York. Mr. Freiman brings with him 20 years of experience in the New York market, spending the past 10 as a partner at two AmLaw 100 firms.

Adam M. Freiman





"Adam has a deep understanding of the emerging company ecosystem and technology market in New York that is a great match for WilmerHale," said Susan Murley, co-managing partner of WilmerHale. "His arrival follows the addition of David Haber in 2017, marking steady and meaningful growth of our Emerging Company Practice in New York. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome him."

Mr. Freiman works closely with a wide range of companies at all stages of their life cycle, from incorporation to exit. He advises high-growth companies on a diverse range of critical transactions, including seed, angel, venture capital and strategic financings; IPOs and other public offerings; and mergers and acquisitions. He also advises clients on complex securities matters, corporate governance matters, joint ventures and strategic transactions. In addition, Mr. Freiman has extensive experience representing venture capital funds and investment banks. He is an active speaker and participant at incubators and accelerators in the New York area, focusing much of his practice on emerging technology companies and those who fund them.

"WilmerHale is a national leader in the tech market with a long and outstanding history representing emerging companies," said Mr. Freiman. "These factors, along with the opportunity to help in its efforts to expand its practice in New York, makes this an exciting and natural move for me."

"Our team is excited to have Adam on board. He is entrepreneurial and collaborative with a broad corporate practice which will serve his new colleagues and our existing and future clients exceptionally well," added Mick Bain, co-chair of WilmerHale's Corporate Group.

Mr. Freiman received his BA in Economics from Duke University and his JD from Emory University. He is a member of the New York State Bar.



About the New York Office of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Having grown to nearly 200 lawyers since opening in 1999, the firm's New York office has developed a premier practice founded on the firm's core strengths. The primary practice areas of this office include securities regulation and enforcement, intellectual property, patent and trademark litigation, trial and appellate litigation, white collar defense, corporate, bankruptcy and financial institutions. The office's clients consist of a broad array of companies, including major financial, investment management and investment banking firms, pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies, venture-backed corporate startups and technology firms.



About Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas that are critical to the success of its clients. The law firm's leading Intellectual Property, Litigation/Controversy, Regulatory and Government Affairs, Securities, and Transactional Departments participate in some of the highest-profile legal and policy matters. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is renowned as a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.wilmerhale.com.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f876e901-ba4c-490a-bd24-906796c3c52a

Molly Nunes WilmerHale +1 617 526 5603 molly.nunes@wilmerhale.com