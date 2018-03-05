Cruise Executives and Stakeholders Celebrate Launch of the FCCA's Seatrade Cruise Global Events

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 200 cruise executives and key industry stakeholders gathered last night at Fort Lauderdale Boatyard to kick off a host of events coinciding with Seatrade Cruise Global organized by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). Sponsored by the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Welcome Reception helped FCCA Platinum Members optimize the week ahead while networking with executives who decide where ships call, what is used and sold on board, and how to invest in destination products and infrastructure.

"The FCCA's opening event for Seatrade Cruise Global is a vital part of this busy week," said Adam Goldstein, president and COO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.; chairman, FCCA; and event attendee. "The event made it possible to meet with some of the industry's most important stakeholders and coordinate for the upcoming week."

"Our Welcome Reception brought together our Platinum Members and Member Line executives to foster relationships that pave the path to business and mutual understanding," told Michele Paige, president, FCCA. "This is a feature of all our events and functions, but it is increasingly important during Seatrade Cruise Global to target the numerous executives and opportunities. Fortunately, the FCCA ensures access to these invaluable resources."

This event was the first of many arranged by the FCCA to help members and attendees maximize their chances to target the various cruise line executives on hand for Seatrade Cruise Global. The FCCA's booth (#2621) will feature some throughout the week, including meetings and exclusive networking events between executives and Platinum Members. And the FCCA President's Reception—featuring the Table Tennis Challenge Hosted by Adam Goldstein—will take place in the Grand Ballroom, Level 3 on Wednesday at 2:30 PM.

Headlining that evening will be the open registration 24th annual FCCA Gala, in which participants will be hosted for dinner by a cruise executive of their choice, including presidents and CEOs, after a 90-minute networking reception and silent art auction with all expected 50 executives, including Goldstein, along with Orlando Ashford, president, Holland America Line; Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Arnold Donald, president and CEO, Carnival Corporation; Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises; Richard Sasso, chairman, MSC Cruises USA; and Andy Stuart, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line.

All proceeds from the Gala and Table Tennis Challenge will benefit the FCCA Foundation, a non-profit, charitable organization that funds humanitarian causes in the Caribbean and Latin America, including disaster relief, funding for institutions like hospitals and orphanages, and annual projects benefitting educational and children's causes. Most recently, the FCCA Foundation provided life-sustaining necessities—including sleeping pods, blankets, cots and multi-thousand-square-foot semi-permanent structures for shelter and schooling—for 10,000 people following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the annual Holiday Gift Project brought presents, festivities and cheer to nearly 9,000 deserving children throughout 43 destinations.

For more information about and registration for the FCCA Gala, which still has limited availability, please visit https://fccagala2018.eventbrite.com/.

