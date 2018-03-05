U.S. FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Prucalopride (SHP555) for Chronic Idiopathic Constipation

NDA acceptance of prucalopride reinforces Shire's long-standing heritage in gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and deep in-house capabilities in the category

If approved, prucalopride will be the only readily available 5-HT4 agonis t [1] in the U.S. for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults

Chronic idiopathic constipation affects an estimated 35 million people in the U.S. [2] , [3] [*]

Submission includes real-world evidence from an observational, pharmacoepidemiology cardiovascular safety study

Cambridge, Mass. - March 5, 2018 - Shire plc ((LSE: SHP, NASDAQ:SHPG) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for prucalopride (also known as SHP555). Prucalopride is being evaluated as a potential once-daily treatment option for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. The FDA is expected to provide a decision on or around December 21, 2018, the designated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date with FDA noting that timelines are flexible and subject to change based on workload and identification of potential review issues.

"Today's acceptance of the NDA reinforces the breadth and depth of Shire's capabilities in gastrointestinal conditions and commitment to providing new treatment options for patients living with hard-to-treat conditions," said Andreas Busch, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Shire. "If approved by the FDA, prucalopride will be the only readily available 5-HT4 agonist1 in the United States for chronic idiopathic constipation in adults. We look forward to working with the FDA as the agency reviews our application."

There is an estimated 35 million people in the United States with chronic idiopathic constipation.2,3 The condition is characterized by difficult, infrequent or incomplete passage of stools over a prolonged period and a range of symptoms, which may include abdominal pain and/or bloating.[4] There are many causes, and one of the possible underlying problems is an impairment or dysfunction of the gut's ability to move, by contracting and releasing, naturally.[5]

"Chronic idiopathic constipation is a commonly-occurring condition that affects nearly one in eight people in the United States,"2,3 said William D. Chey, M.D., Professor of Gastroenterology & Nutrition Sciences, and Director of the GI Nutrition & Behavioral Wellness Program at the University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor. "Many patients use over-the-counter and prescription medicines, including laxatives, but continue to have constipation symptoms."[6]

For more than 10 years, Shire has demonstrated its commitment to the GI community and cultivated deep in-house capabilities and expertise in the category. Through a diversified portfolio and growing pipeline, Shire aims to extend its GI footprint to new indications and therapeutic areas to meet the needs of patients living with rare and specialized GI conditions.

Prucalopride, a high affinity, selective serotonin type 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist, is a gastrointestinal prokinetic agent that stimulates colonic peristalsis, increasing bowel motility.[7],[8] Prucalopride has been studied in more than 90 clinical trials worldwide over the last 20 years, including five main Phase 3 and one Phase 4 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials that informed the NDA submission.

An integrated analysis of the six, main randomized, controlled clinical trials evaluated the global efficacy and safety of prucalopride 2 mg daily in men and women with chronic constipation; study designs across the trials were similar. Overall, there were 2,484 adult patients included in the integrated efficacy analysis and 2,552 adult patients included in the integrated safety analysis; all patients included received prucalopride is less than or equal to 2 mg/day or placebo. Significantly more patients treated with prucalopride versus placebo (27.8% vs 13.2%; p<0.001) achieved an average of three or more spontaneous, complete bowel movements (SCBMs) per week over the 12-week treatment period. The most common (greater than or equal to 5%) treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the prucalopride group were gastrointestinal disorders (nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain) and headache. The proportion of patients who experienced any adverse cardiovascular (CV) events were comparable between groups (1.8% for placebo vs. 2.0% for prucalopride). Serious TEAEs were reported in 1.6% of patients who received prucalopride vs 2.4% of patients who received placebo. No fatal TEAEs occurred.[9]

Shire conducted an observational, pharmacoepidemiology safety study to estimate, in real-world settings, the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients treated with prucalopride compared to patients treated with polyethylene glycol (PEG). Drugs similar to prucalopride have been associated with adverse cardiovascular events in the past. Study results are included in the NDA to provide the FDA additional understanding of the CV safety profile of prucalopride.[10]

The FDA's acceptance of the prucalopride NDA reinforces Shire's breadth and depth of its therapeutic areas expertise in bringing possible treatment options to patients. In 2017 alone, Shire received either Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Priority Review or Fast Track designations by the FDA for five of its therapies and anticipates continued progress of key regulatory milestones for late-stage programs.

About Prucalopride

Prucalopride is an investigational compound, and has not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Prucalopride currently is approved and available in the European Union (EU) where it is marketed by Shire as Resolor®, indicated for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in adults in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief.[11] It is also available in several other countries outside of Europe.

About Shire GI

Shire has a long-standing heritage in gastrointestinal (GI) conditions. With a rich and diversified portfolio, we seek to transform the outlook of patients living with rare and hard to treat GI conditions by helping to address unmet needs. For more than 10 years, we have made a continued commitment to the GI community, and to cultivating a deep in-house expertise in the category. Through a growing pipeline, Shire aims to extend its GI portfolio to new indications and therapeutic areas to meet the needs of adult and pediatric patients living with rare and specialized GI conditions.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

* This represents ~14% of the U.S. population as of July 1, 2016 Census Bureau Data.











