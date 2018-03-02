RIOT BLOCKCHAIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

NEW ORLEANS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 18, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NasdaqCM: RIOT), if they purchased the Company's securities between the expanded period of October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Districts of New Jersey, Colorado and Southern District of Florida.



Riot investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-riot-blockchain-inc-fka-bioptix-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

Riot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot's principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with Riot's CEO John O'Rouke (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

