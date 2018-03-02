Western Announces Closing of its Acquisition of Foothills Creamery Ltd.

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited ("Western") (TSX-V:WI) confirms it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Foothills Creamery Ltd., pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated effective February 26, 2018. The transaction was an arm's length acquisition, and no finders fees or commissions were payable by Western.



The total value of the acquisition is $27.6 million and is subject to typical post-closing adjustments

About Western (www.winv.ca)

Western's strategy is to create a diversified portfolio of established Western Canadian businesses and create value through the identification and long-term ownership of companies with sustained cash flows and strong potential for organic growth.

