Preferred Bank to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 5th

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), an independent commercial bank focusing on the diversified California market, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka will attend the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held Sunday, March 4th through Wednesday, March 7th at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Czajka will present on Monday, March 5th at 8:40 a.m. and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



Raymond James will webcast an audio version of its conference participants' presentations live on the Internet. Access to the site will be permitted after a brief registration process. Registration, login and password information is available on Preferred Bank's Investor Relations website.

Listeners should go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the event to register, download and install any necessary software (Microsoft Windows Media Player or RealPlayer). Pre-registration is currently available. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for up to seven days. There is no charge to access the event.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is an independent commercial bank headquartered in California. Preferred Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. Preferred Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, through ten full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. Preferred Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.



AT THE COMPANY:

Edward J. Czajka

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(213) 891-1188

AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:

Kristen Papke

General Information

(310) 622-8225

kpapke@finprofiles.com