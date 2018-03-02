Brookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series S Preference Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination to the United States.

All amounts in Canadian dollars.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced the quarterly dividend rate on its Class AAA Preference Shares, Series S ("Series S Shares") (TSX:BPO).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 3.48% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 dividend period for the Series S Shares will be 1.159320% (4.65% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.289830 per share, payable on June 29, 2018.

About Brookfield Office Properties

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. Brookfield Office Properties owns, develops and manages premier office properties in the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. Its portfolio is comprised of interests in 122 properties totaling 89 million square feet in the downtown cores of New York, Washington, D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, London, Berlin, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, making Brookfield Office Properties the global leader in the ownership and management of office assets. Landmark properties include Brookfield Places in New York City, Toronto and Perth, Bank of America Plaza in Los Angeles, Bankers Hall in Calgary and Darling Park in Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bpoinvestor.com .

