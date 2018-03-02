Gildan to Present at Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MONTREAL, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) announced today that Rhodri J. Harries, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on Gildan's website at http://www.gildancorp.com/events, and will be available for replay for the next 30 days.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Gold Toe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus™, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms. In addition, we sell directly to consumers through our own direct-to-consumer platforms.

Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With over 50,000 employees worldwide Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility™ program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuinegildan.com, respectively.

