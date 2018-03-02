Hagens Berman Alerts MiMedx Group Investors to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the April 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Alleging Improper Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to the expanded class period in the pending securities class action. The expanded class period includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MiMedx between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018. The Lead Plaintiff deadline remains April 25, 2018. If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of MiMedx between March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information, visit:



On February 20, 2018, Defendants announced MiMedx postponed release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. They explained "[t]he Audit Committee of MiMedx's Board of Directors has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices at the Company" and "Company executives are also reviewing, among other items, the accounting treatment of certain distributor contracts[.]"

This news drove the price of MiMedx shares down $5.72, or nearly 40%, to close at $8.75 on February 20, 2018.

In addition to previous reports of the SEC's investigation, Reuters reported on February 26, 2018 "Federal authorities are investigating whether the Marietta, Georgia-based company overcharged the government for its tissue-repair products" and "[t]he Justice Department is also looking into MiMedx's distribution practices – including whether it inappropriately booked sales of products that hadn't been ordered, a practice known as channel stuffing – according to several others familiar with that probe."

"We're focused on Defendants' previous denials of improper accounting that, if false, damaged investors and on whether MiMedx submitted false claims to the Federal government," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

