ViaDerma, Inc. Refutes the Recent Announcement by Kasten, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC:VDRM), announced today that it is refuting the announcement by Kasten, Inc. claiming he US District Federal Court ruled favorably for Kasten. ViaDerma's legal counsel, Austin Legal Group was successful in having the complaint filed by Steven J. Keogh in South Dakota Federal Court, DISMISSED without prejudice. The Company has filed provisional patents on several products, and their pending status has undergone a screening process by the USPTO.



ViaDerma President, Dr. Christopher Otiko, stated "Our legal counsel has vigorously defended this civil legal action to protect our shareholders and our patent pending product line. We will continue to aggressively defend any legal action attempting to affect the progress we have made through our innovation, hard work and sacrifice. We are committed to moving ahead with our aggressive sales growth goals and new product development plans for 2018 and beyond!"

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC:VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a provisional patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBD's is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

