Banner Corporation to Attend Sandler O'Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 02, 2018
WALLA WALLA, Wash., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM:BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that Mark J. Grescovich, President and CEO, and executive management are scheduled to attend the Sandler O'Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference being held on March 5-6, 2018 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, CA.

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sandler O'Neill representative. 

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $9.8 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans.  Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

CONTACT:
MARK J. GRESCOVICH,
PRESIDENT & CEO
LLOYD W. BAKER, CFO
(509) 527-3636

