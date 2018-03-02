EFI Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Key New Hires

FREMONT, Calif., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has completed three additions to its Silicon Valley-based senior leadership team. Gene Zamiska, the former senior vice president of finance, corporate controller and chief accountant for Verifone, is joining EFI™ this month as the company's new chief accounting officer (CAO). Another veteran accounting executive, Mark Allred, has joined EFI as the company's new vice president of corporate accounting. EFI has also hired Jill Norris, a long-time mobile industry tech leader, as its new chief information officer (CIO).



Zamiska, who is a licensed CPA, comes to the CAO position with a long record of successful tech sector financial management and reporting. In the past two years in his executive role at Verifone, he led a team of more than 200 employees to direct the company's reporting, SEC financial filings, accounting and Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 compliance. Prior to that position, Zamiska held senior finance positions at several tech companies, including serving as CAO for Juniper Networks. He also spent 18 years in finance and accounting roles at Hewlett-Packard. Zamiska has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.

Mark Allred is EFI's new corporate accounting VP. A licensed CPA, he previously worked at technology and manufacturing businesses in his native Oregon, including forestry, agriculture and construction equipment company Blount International, Inc., where he was vice president and corporate controller. Prior to that position, he was vice president of finance and corporate controller of microscope technology manufacturer FEI Co. Allred has Bachelor of Science degrees in business and accounting from Portland State University as well as an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Jill Norris is an IT, services and operations executive with extensive experience helping organizations make the most effective use of their technology. She most recently served as vice president of global IT services for semiconductor company Globalfoundries. Prior to that, Norris held engineering IT positions for Motorola and held CIO, Chief Service Officer and India expat positions for mobile start-up Good Technology. She also previously worked for Sprint as vice president of IT service delivery. Norris has a Bachelor's degree from Ottawa (Kan.) University, and an MBA from Rockhurst University's Helzberg School of Management.

"Gene Zamiska and Mark Allred have the expertise and know-how to help guide our company on the most fiscally responsible path in our next chapter of growth," said EFI CEO Guy Gecht. "Jill Norris brings important IT leadership expertise that will allow us work even more collaboratively across our worldwide locations. These are significant, valued additions to our senior leadership team, and all of us at EFI are looking forward to the ways they will help us continue to improve."

