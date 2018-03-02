ADT Expands Commercial Capabilities with Acquisition of Aronson Security Group (ASG)

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced the completed acquisition of Aronson Security Group, Inc. (ASG).



Headquartered in Renton, Washington, and in business for 55 years, ASG employs nearly 170 team members, including Risk and Security program consultants, Advanced Integration Services, Consulting and Design Engineers and a National Program Management team, as well as technicians and business development and project managers, who work from locations across the United States.

"Our commercial growth strategy incorporates acquisitions that bring both talent and resources to ADT that will not only extend our capabilities, but also serve as the right cultural fit with our customer-centric philosophy," said ADT President, Jim DeVries. "We see Phil Aronson and his team at Aronson Security Group a great add to the ADT family in those regards – highly experienced in the integrated security solution market, tremendous leadership capabilities, and a true passion for the customer – all the right components as we focus on strategic growth."

"Our goal from the beginning was to create exceptional value for the security executive and their team, and change how the industry advanced that value into the business," said Phil Aronson, ASG CEO and President. "ADT provides a unique platform for us to continue to focus on customers with scale in new geographic and vertical markets. I share a great deal of excitement with our leadership team for our employees and our customers to come together with an industry leader like ADT."

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada, people on-the-go and their networks. Making security more accessible than ever before, and backed by 24/7 customer support, ADT is committed to providing superior customer service with a focus on speed and quality of responsiveness, helping customers feel more safe and empowered. ADT is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and employs more than 18,000 people in the United States and Canada.

About ASG

Aronson Security Group (ASG) is the premier independent provider of Security Risk Management Services (SRMS). By creating a Global Security Network of partners, ASG provides services that drive value, resilience and the mitigation of risk through strategic consulting, technology solutions, and professional services. Building on a strong reputation for service for over 50 years, ASG provides engineering excellence, world-class service, and security expertise to premier regional, national, and global organizations. www.aronsonsecurity.com

