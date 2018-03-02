A LEGEND IN EVERY DESIGN.INSPIRED BY THE PASSION OF ITS OWN DISTINCTIVE ORIGIN STORY, CAMBRIA CREATES THE CAPTIVATING NEW FILM, "LEGEND OF CAMBRIA"

Le Sueur, MN, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria, the leading producer of made-in-America natural stone, today announced the release of the captivating new film, "Legend of Cambria." Narrated by actor Colin Farrell and directed by Alexei Tylevich (named as one of "20 People Bringing 21st Century Hollywood to Life" by Wired magazine), the stunning film taps classic literature and Welsh history to draw you into an allegory of the brand's own heritage, set in otherworldly landscapes that inspire their designs. The film is available online to stream now at www.CambriaUSA.com

Inspired by the passion of its own distinctive origin story, Cambria creates the captivating new film, "Legend of Cambria".









History. Heritage. Strength. Tradition. Loyalty. Honor. Fantasy. Family.

Welcome to Celtic lands in a mythical age! A kingdom has been torn apart by deception, treachery, and revenge before being restored to peace by the young heir to the throne, Camber. Camber battles fate, evil, and supernatural forces on his gripping epic journey that carries him from boy to king. There is no dialogue in the film, only Colin Farrell's rich narration that channels the tradition of the great bards who once roamed the Celtic territories and spread the word of the tribal warriors' deeds of bravery. The 42-minute film, divided into seven chapters, features state-of-the-art CGI, breathtaking period costumes, and eye-popping, fantastical beasts plucked from mythology and was filmed on location against the backdrop of rugged, breathtaking Celtic lands.

"The passion and craftsmanship that go into every Cambria design are inspired by the breathtaking, legendary landscapes of Wales and the entire Celtic region," states Marty Davis, president, and CEO of Cambria. "There is a history behind every design we create, and through the film, we bring that all to life- in doing so, we share the Cambria story."

The film was created, filmed, and produced in partnership with the Minneapolis-based space150.

"Storytelling is an incredible asset in connecting the consumer with a luxury brand, and Cambria has taken this to a new level of entertainment," says Billy Jurewicz, CEO and founder of space150 and the creative director of ‘Legend of Cambria.'" Adds Jurewicz, "‘Legend of Cambria' was an opportunity to bring rich folklore, history, and timeless natural beauty to life to underscore the values, vision, and heritage that are the underpinnings of the Cambria brand."

Says director Alexei Tylevich, "We wanted to create a film that was utterly riveting and completely unique. No other company has embarked on an artistic endeavor so out of the box. Cambria thinks differently and asked me to really push the envelope and bring to life a total ‘experience' that is unlike anything else out there. With that said, it's still all about the fun. You will be immersed in an incredible tale that tells the legend behind a legend in the making. You will root for Camber, be awed by fire-breathing dragons, and want to book your next vacation to these wild and rugged lands. And to tap a world-class talent such as Colin Farrell was incredible. So sit back, relax, and fall under the film's magical spell. It's a fantastical tale come to life like no other."

After the "Legend of Cambria" commercial premieres in true Hollywood style during The Oscars®, the brand will use content from the film in additional television, digital, print, and social advertising that connects the landscapes, characters, and themes as part of a larger consumer awareness effort.

Check out the exclusive story-behind-the-story footage at https://legendofcambria.cambriausa.com/the-making-of/.

To experience the film in its entirety and learn more about Cambria's legendary designs, visit https://legendofcambria.cambriausa.com.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of made-in-America natural stone. As a stain resistant, nonporous natural stone surface, Cambria is strong, safe, maintenance-free and easy to care for. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. #MyCambria, #LegendofCambria

About space150

space150 is a fiercely independent, national agency with locations in Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York. space150 has won accolades for their work with companies like Nike, Coca-Cola, 3M, Buffalo Wild Wings and Activision.

