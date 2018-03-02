Chuck Hastings Named Director of Wealth Management Strategic Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced that Chuck Hastings has been named Director of Wealth Management Strategic Initiatives. Mr. Hastings will serve as a liaison for B. Riley Wealth Management and Wunderlich Securities, Inc., a provider of wealth management solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. In addition, he will look to identify and hire established financial advisors to expand the firm's network of full-service wealth management locations across the United States. Mr. Hastings also serves as a Portfolio Manager at B. Riley Asset Management, where he manages assets across a mutual fund, a hedge fund, and separately managed accounts.



Wunderlich was acquired by B. Riley Financial in mid-2017 and has since gained access to an industry-leading equity research and investment banking platform provided by its affiliate, B. Riley FBR, Inc. Additionally, the firm's advisors may leverage other investment opportunities developed by other B. Riley Financial entities to serve their high net worth clients.

"We are extremely pleased to have Chuck take on this key role for our wealth management operation," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and CEO of B. Riley Financial. "Chuck was instrumental in the recent opening of Wunderlich's first branch in Los Angeles. His enthusiasm, knowledge of the B. Riley Financial platform and connections throughout the industry will be invaluable as we look to expand our wealth management platform."

Prior to joining B. Riley Asset Management, Hastings was head of trading for GPS Partners, LLC, where he traded in equities, fixed income securities, options and commodities for a $3.5 billion MLP-focused hedge fund. He is a graduate of Princeton University and began his career as a fixed income trader at Morgan Stanley in New York. Mr. Hastings is based in the firm's Los Angeles office.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

Through its subsidiaries, B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., Wunderlich Securities, Inc., Great American Group, LLC, B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Wealth Management, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc.

