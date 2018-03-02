Cosmos Holdings Inc. to Participate in the 30TH Annual ROTH Conference March 11-14, 2018

CHICAGO, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:COSM) ("Company"), a fully reporting Pharmaceutical Holding Company that specializes, through its subsidiaries, in the wholesale of pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, will participate in the 30th annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA March 11-14, 2018.



For more information about the ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cosmos management, please contact your ROTH representative directly at (800) 678-9147 or via e-mail at oneononerequests@roth.com.

About Cosmos Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has a trans-European network of more than 110 clients and vendors in Germany, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece & In Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

For more information, please visit www.cosmosholdingsinc.com

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Cosmos Holdings, Inc. has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect Cosmos' current beliefs and are based on information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause Cosmos' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Cosmos Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or provide advice in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information contained in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

Steve Carr

Managing Director

Dresner Corporate Services

(312) 780-7211

scarr@dresnerco.com



Integra Consulting Group LLC

Jeremy Roe

Managing Partner

+1 925 262 8305

jeremy@integracg.net