Raven and Capstan Settle Lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that the patent infringement lawsuit against the company and CNH Industrial brought by Capstan Ag Systems related to Raven's Hawkeye® Nozzle Control System and CNH Industrial's AIM Command FLEX™ sprayer system has been settled between the parties. The parties agreed to a mutually acceptable, no-fault business solution.



"Raven is pleased with the results of this settlement," said Brian Meyer, Division Vice President and General Manager of Raven Applied Technology. "We look forward to continuing to deliver our suite of solutions to the growing precision agriculture industry."

