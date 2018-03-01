AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings on March 14, 2018

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results after market close on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:00 am ET.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, March 15, 2018 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-273-9672 or 416-340-2216 CONFERENCE ID: 4280307 WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9106

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.



Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

