AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings on March 14, 2018

Globe Newswire  
March 01, 2018 7:48pm   Comments
NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results after market close on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:00 am ET.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:      Thursday, March 15, 2018
TIME:     9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER:     1-800-273-9672 or 416-340-2216
CONFERENCE ID:     4280307
WEBCAST LINK:      http://www.gowebcasting.com/9106

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

