Guggenheim Investments Exchange Traded Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the investment management division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced that the following Guggenheim exchange traded funds ("ETFs") have declared distributions. The table below summarizes the distribution for each ETF.



Distributions Schedule Ticker Exchange Traded Fund Name Ex-Date Record

Date Payable

Date Total Rate Per

Share GSY Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF1 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0649 GTO Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0923 BSCI Guggenheim BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0236 BSCJ Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0279 BSCK Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0325 BSCL Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0365 BSCM Guggenheim BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0398 BSCN Guggenheim BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0423 BSCO Guggenheim BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0461

1 Effective June 30, 2017, the fund's name was changed to Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF. Please see the fund's prospectus for more details.

Distributions Schedule Ticker Exchange Traded Fund Name Ex-Date Record

Date Payable

Date Total Rate Per

Share BSCP Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0470 BSCQ Guggenheim BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0451 BSCR Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0389 BSJI Guggenheim BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0617 BSJJ Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0776 BSJK Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0839 BSJL Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0910 BSJM Guggenheim BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0959 BSJN Guggenheim BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.1038 BSJO Guggenheim BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0970 BSJP Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 3/2/2018 3/5/2018 3/7/2018 $0.0860

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located on the Fund's website under the "Literature" tab. Distributions may be comprised of sources other than income, which may not reflect actual fund performance.

For more information, please visit https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/etf

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with $250 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification and attractive long-term results.

