Pulling No Punches: Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit Unveils Powerful Speakers Line-Up, Case Studies and Sobering Look at State of U.S. Hispanic Market

MIAMI, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even as the U.S. Hispanic Market opportunity charts ever higher in terms of spending power and population growth for brands, times have been tough for the Latino community this past year. These unique cultural challenges and the growing potential of the U.S. Hispanic Market will serve as the backdrop to the powerful keynotes, case studies, panels and sessions of the 2nd annual Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit of the Hispanicize event. Hispanicize 2018 (www.HispanicizeEvent.com), the 9th annual Latino trends event, takes place April 17-19 in downtown Miami's JW Marriott Marquis.



The 2018 Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit is expanding to the first two days this year and will be keynoted by Edelman CEO Richard Edelman and Quantcast Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Steven Wolfe Pereira. Edelman will be keynoting about "What Latinos Are Saying About Trust in America", a follow up to his highly regarded 2017 keynote. Wolfe Pereira will present a keynote titled "Invisible: A Reality Check on Latinos in Corporate America."

"Our agenda pulls no punches in examining the diversity issues Latinos are facing in America today as well as the terrific trends and case studies that bolster why the Hispanic Market is more important than ever before," said Claudia Romo Edelman, co-chair of Hispanicize 2018 and Special Adviser to the UN Office of the SRSG for International Migration (OSRSMGIM).

The Who's Who of speakers and brands that will present at the summit include: Hector Muñoz, CMO, Church's Chicken; Oscar Suris, Head of Corporate Communications, ‎Wells Fargo & Company; Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, iHeartLatino; Dametria Kinsley, Global Marketing Director, Cantu Beauty; April D. Alejandro, VP, Multicultural Center of Excellence, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits; Martin Stier, Global Head of HR, Printing Business and Marketing & Communications, HP Inc.; Joanna Lane, VP, Talent Engagement & Inclusion, Publicis; Amber Seikaly, Vice President, Corporate Communications - USAA; Vince Urrutia, Vice President / Chief Merchant - Tailored Offerings CVS Health; Lenny Marrero, Senior Director of Business Growth & Planning, Tailored Offerings, CVS Health; César Taveras Online Marketing Manager - U.S. Hispanic Market, Rosetta Stone; Stephanie Jacoby, Vice President, Johnnie Walker; Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Aflac; Yvette Peña, Vice President, Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, AARP; Alexander Jutkowitz, Co-founder, GROUP SJR and Truffle Pig, CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies U.S.; Mike Valdes-Fauli, President, Pinta; Natalie Boden, CEO, Boden; and, Kety Esquivel, Senior Vice President – US Hispanic Consumer and Tech Practice, Edelman.

Unlike the rest of the Hispanicize event, attending the Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit is restricted only to brands, marketers, media companies and agencies. To register for this summit, click here.

This year's Hispanicize CMO Summit & Diversity agenda focuses on diversity and inclusion, multicultural trends and research, case studies as well as Latino social media/digital best practices. In addition to the Edelman and Wolfe Pereira keynotes, other sessions include:

"Hispanic Marketing Roundtable: The Industry's Hot Button Issues and Trends of 2018"

"Building a Multicultural Center of Excellence"

"The Moral Imperative: How Brands Are Forcing Agencies to Take Diversity Seriously"

"CVS y Más: Growth through Hispanic Initiatives"

"The Transformation of a Classic Brand into a Cutting-Edge One that Drives Conversation"

"Latinos Hallmark: The Evolution - not the Revolution - of a Brand"

"Johnnie Walker Case Study"

"VR/AR: Why Mixed Reality Has Arrived and What Brands Can Do About It"

"Yes, Pigs Can Fly: The Chicarrones Story"

"Multicultural Digital Trends in 2018 Townhall"

"Rosetta Stone: Digital Strategies That Work in Hispanic Marketing"

"Aflac: The World Needs More Storytellers: How to Unlock the Potential of Your Unique Story"

"Pasión for Sports: How Hispanics are Driving the Future of Sports Marketing in the U.S."

The Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit is part of a four-strand D&I strategy of Hispanicize that also includes the Hispanicize Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair, Hispanicize U and a dedicated Hispanic public relations industry track that will be unveiled next week.

Hispanicize Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair is another industry-first program that will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. in the main exhibit floor and will be open to advertising, marketing, PR, social media and journalism professionals as well as university seniors from select partner institutions nationwide. Hispanicize will facilitate the space and process for agencies, brands and private companies from across the country who want to coordinate meetings with job candidates.

Hispanicize U: This is a national initiative that allows universities to send several hundred of their best and brightest communications and journalism seniors to attend Hispanicize 2018 at no cost. Hispanicize U will feature an entire career track just for Hispanicize U attendees, and those students will have almost fully unfettered access to all other tracks of Hispanicize 2018 as well as to the major career and job fair.

The Hispanicize CMO & Diversity Summit and the marketing track of all Hispanicize 2018 is sponsored by Publicis, H Code Media, CS Media Group, Best Western, Boden, Gil Media Co., República and Edelman.

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Sponsorship information for the career fair and Hispanicize 2018 can be obtained by emailing sponsorships@Hispanicize.com. (See the Hispanicize 2017 recap video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwvOwG5KVO4&t=25s)

About The Hispanicize Event

Now in its 9th year, Hispanicize 2018 Week (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) (#Hispz18) is the iconic, largest annual event for Latino trendsetters and newsmakers in digital content creation, journalism, marketing, entertainment and tech entrepreneurship.

Hispanicize 2018 is expected to draw more than 2,500 of the nation's most influential Latino professionals from the industries of digital content creation, journalism, music, marketing, film and business over four days. The event will take place in downtown Miami's JW Marriott Marquis hotel, April 17-19, 2018.

The Hispanicize event is a launch pad for creative endeavors, new products, technologies, marketing campaigns, films, books and more targeting Latinos in the U.S. and/or Puerto Rico.

The Hispanicize event is owned and operated by Hispanicize Media Group, LLC, the parent company of DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, Latina Moms, Exit 7 and the Hispanic PR Blog.

The Hispanicize Event can be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Hispanicize, Instagram (@HispanicizeEvent) and Twitter (@Hispanicize).

CONTACT:

Michele McQueen

DavEllePR

(917) 370-6016

michelle@davellepr.com