MEDIA ALERT: Sustainably Designed, Prefabricated Home to be Installed in Napa within Four Hours

Napa, CA, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Witness the installation of a new home that brings affordability and time-efficient construction to the Napa region. Designed by LivingHomes, one of the top sustainable design firms in the nation, and built by Plant Prefab, a company whose mission is to make it easy to build homes that are healthy, sustainable and durable, this single-family home will be installed in just four hours. The LivingHome C6P is 1,300 square feet and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was designed to LEED Platinum environmental standards. All modules were constructed at Plant Prefab's facility in Rialto and shipped to the build sites. With construction occurring concurrently with site work, substantial time is saved and neighborhood disruption is mitigated.

Plant Prefab is the first home factory in the nation providing sustainable construction, materials, processes and operations. Its homes are built in ways that minimize the negative impact of development on energy, water, resources and indoor air quality.

Following this home installation, Plant Prefab will construct three additional single-family homes for victims of the recent Napa-area wildfires. Special pricing is available to victims of the fire, including free initial site assessments, 50 percent off feasibility services, $5,000 in free upgrades and 5 percent off design/administrative fees. Since Plant Prefab homes are built off-site and require significantly less construction time and costs, the Napa project is an ideal solution for wildfire victims who want to move from temporary to permanent housing as fast as possible.. More information on Plant Prefab's wildfire assistance program is available here: http://www.plantprefab.com/wildfire_help

WHEN: Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, installation may be delayed or postponed. To confirm the event status, please contact plantprefab@uprightcomms.com or visit plantprefab.com.

WHERE: 1048 Dealy Lane, Napa, CA 94559

VISUALS: Watch a large crane lower a module into place to create a modern, sustainable, two-story home in just four hours.

INTERVIEWS: Interviews with Plant Prefab CEO and founder Steve Glenn.



