MEDIA ALERT: Custom, Prefabricated Dormitory for Urban Adamah to be Installed in Only Two Days

Berkeley, CA, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Experience the installation of one of the first prefabricated, multi-family residences in Berkeley. The 16-unit dormitory was built by Plant Prefab for Urban Adamah, an educational farm and community center that integrates the practices of Jewish tradition, sustainable agriculture, mindfulness and social action to build loving, just and sustainable communities. The project will provide unparalleled visuals, going from a foundation to a 90 percent complete structure in just two days. All modules were constructed at Plant Prefab's facility in Rialto, CA and shipped to the site. With construction occurring concurrently with build site preparation, substantial time was saved and neighborhood disruption was mitigated.

A company whose mission is to make it easy to build homes that are high-quality, healthy and durable, Plant Prefab is the first home factory in the nation providing sustainable construction, materials, processes and operations. The Urban Adamah project is testament to the rapid growth of prefabricated construction and demonstrates how Plant Prefab can enable high-quality home builds in urban centers that address long-standing construction woes such as labor shortages, rising costs, extended timelines and neighborhood disruption.

The Urban Adamah dormitory is 6,600 square feet and includes 16 units and 16 bathrooms. It was designed by Studio Bergtraun Architects. The project features energy, water and resource efficient materials, such as timber-efficient engineered lumber, mini-duct air distribution and ventilation systems that help improve indoor air quality, and low-flow Kohler bathroom fixtures and grey water plumbing.

WHEN: Monday, March 5, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, installation may be delayed or postponed. To confirm the event status, please contact plantprefab@uprightcomms.com or visit plantprefab.com.

WHERE: Urban Adamah Sixth Street Campus: 1151 6th St., Berkeley, California

VISUALS: Watch a large crane lower 16 modules into place to create a custom, multi-family home in only two days. The project will be over 90 percent complete after just two days of 10-hour installations.

INTERVIEWS: Interviews with Plant Prefab CEO and founder Steve Glenn, and Urban Adamah Director Mark Jacobs.

