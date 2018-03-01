STMicroelectronics Announces Filing of its 2017 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, March 1, 2018 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2018. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at www.st.com and can also be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST's Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com.



About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST's products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.



By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.



In 2017, the Company's net revenues were $8.35 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.



For further information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Tait Sorensen

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 602 485 2064

tait.sorensen@st.com



MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Director, PR & Media Operations

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7650ee9-d154-462f-bb37-bedbae64465f