OHRP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018

NEW YORK, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. ("Ohr") (NASDAQ:OHRP) securities between June 24, 2014 and January 4, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ohr's lead product Squalamine would not produce vision improvements and was commercially not viable; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Ohr's business, operations, and prospects were misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Ohr you have until April 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

