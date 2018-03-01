Histogenics Corporation to Report 2017 Financial Results on March 15, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), a leader in the development of restorative cell therapies that may offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function, announced it will report financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, on March 15, 2018, before the market opens.



Histogenics' management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow Histogenics' remarks. To participate on the live call, please dial (877) 930-8064 (domestic) or (253) 336-8040 (international) and provide the conference ID "7394538" five to ten minutes before the start of the call.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Histogenics website, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Histogenics' website for approximately 45 days following the presentation.

About Histogenics Corporation

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) is a leader in the development of restorative cell therapies that may offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. Histogenics' lead investigational product, NeoCart®, is designed to rebuild a patient's own knee cartilage to treat pain at the source and may prevent a patient's progression to osteoarthritis. NeoCart is one of the most rigorously studied restorative cell therapies for orthopedic use. Histogenics recently completed enrollment of its NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial and expects to report top-line, one-year superiority data in the third quarter of 2018. NeoCart is designed to perform like articular hyaline cartilage at the time of treatment, and as a result, may provide patients with more rapid pain relief and accelerated recovery as compared to the current standard of care. Histogenics' technology platform has the potential to be used for a broad range of additional restorative cell therapy indications. For more information on Histogenics and NeoCart, please visit www.histogenics.com.

