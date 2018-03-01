NeutriSci Files Patent Application

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - NeutriSci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX-V:NU) (OTCQB:NRXCF) (FRANKFURT:1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce the filing of a new U.S. provisional patent application (United States Provisional Patent No. 62/628,735; Compositions Comprising Co-crystals of Stilbenoids and Cannabinoids) relating to compositions comprising pterostilbene and other stilbenoids in formulations which improve the dissolution rate and bioavailability of cannabinoid compounds.



Cannabinoids are a group of compounds which are ligands to cannabinoid receptors (CB 1 , CB 2 ) found in the human body. Cannabinoids have been reported to counter the symptoms of a broad range of conditions including multiple sclerosis and other forms of muscular spasm, including uterine and bowel cramps; movement disorders; pain, including migraine headache; glaucoma, asthma, inflammation, insomnia, and high blood pressure. There may also be utility for cannabinoids as an oxytoxic, anxiolytic, anti-convulsive, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic agent, or anti-cancer agent, as well as an appetite stimulant.

As outlined in the patent application, the invention is a process for preparing an oral dosage form containing a cannabinoid and a stilbenoid or a derivative thereof, the process comprising: mixing and/or bonding a cannabinoid oil with the stilbenoid or the derivative thereof and generating co-crystals of the cannabinoid and the stilbenoid; lyophilizing the co-crystals to form a powder; adding a solubility enhancing agent to the powder; and formulating the powder into the oral dosage form.

Mr. Glen Rehman, President of NeutriSci, stated, "This is a major announcement, representing a giant move forward for NeutriSci. This invention and provisional patent application provides NeutriSci with a significant step towards the development of a solid drug delivery platform. We intend to continue to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio as we believe our IP portfolio to be a valued asset moving forward."



About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. NeutriSci is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

Ambarii, a wholly owned subsidiary of NeutriSci, NeutriSci is expanding its reach into the burgeoning cannabinoid industry.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com or www.ambariicorp.com .

