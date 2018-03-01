BriaCell To Present at Precision Breast Cancer Conference

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, announced that Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO, has been invited to present at Precision Breast Cancer Conference, a global Pharma R&D summit, in Boston, MA. The conference will be held on March 6-7, 2018 at The Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel (40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA 02142, USA).

Details of BriaCell's oral presentation are as follows:

Event: 2018 Precision Breast Cancer Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Time: 4PM Eastern Time

Title: Bria-IMT™/OTS™: An Off-The-Shelf Personalized Approach to Cancer Immunotherapy

Location: The Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel; 40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA 02142, USA

Dr. Bill Williams will be available for one-on-one meetings from March 5 to March 6, 2018 in Boston.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Williams during the event, please contact:



Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340

An updated presentation will be available for download at http://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/.

About Precision Breast Cancer Conference

Precision Breast Cancer R&D summit provides an opportunity for senior level biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives, and medical doctors, and scientists to discuss the research and development of cutting edge treatments for Breast Cancer and creates a networking forum for precision medicine leaders in the space.

For more information on Precision Breast Cancer Conference 2018, please visit: http://precisionbreastcancer.com/index.html#home.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing a targeted and safe approach to the management of cancer. Immunotherapy has come to the forefront in the fight against cancer, harnessing the body's own immune system in recognizing and selectively destroying cancer cells while sparing normal ones. Immunotherapy, in addition to generally being more targeted and less toxic than commonly used types of chemotherapy, is also thought to be a potent approach with the potential to prevent cancer recurrence.

Bria-IMT™ (SV-BR-1-GM), the Company's lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. We believe that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to recognize and kill tumor cells by activating T cells that attack the tumor and B cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies.

The results of two previous proof-of-concept clinical trials (one with the precursor cell line not genetically engineered to produce GM-CSF and one with Bria-IMT™) produced encouraging results in patients with advanced breast cancer. Most notably, one patient with metastatic breast cancer responded to Bria-IMT™ with substantial reduction in tumor burden including breast, lung, soft tissue and brain metastases. The company is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for Bria-IMT™ in patients with advanced breast cancer. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. The trial is being conducted along with the co-development of BriaDX™, the Company's companion diagnostic test. The interim data for the first 6 patients was the subject of a press release in early 2018. Additionally, the FDA recently approved the roll-over combination study of Bria-IMT™ with pembrolizumab [Keytruda®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company] for patients previously treated with Bria-IMT™ in the Company's ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer. The roll-over trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized Immunotherapy. Bria-OTS™ consists of 14 individually pre-manufactured genetic alleles. BriaCell's BriaDX™ companion diagnostic reveals a patient's specific HLA-types and the 2 best matching alleles are administered to the patient. BriaCell's 14 alleles (8 Class I and 6 Class II) cover approximately 90% of the Breast Cancer population while eliminating the complex manufacturing logistics required for other personalized immunotherapies. Bria-OTS™ is a personalized therapy without the need for personalized manufacturing.

Yet another item in the BriaCell pipeline is a novel, selective protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitor. PKCδ inhibitors have shown activity in a number of pre-clinical models of RAS genes' transformed cancers including breast, pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors (such as carcinoid tumors).

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit our website: http://briacell.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340