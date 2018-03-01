FuelCell Energy Announces New Five-Megawatt Project with Campbell Soup Company

5 MW SureSource™ power plant will generate ultra-clean power and steam for process use

Project structure represents full turn-key solution delivered under a 20-year power purchase agreement

Fourth project in nearly 10-year partnership with Campbell Soup Company

DANBURY, Conn., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the execution of a 20-year power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of existing customer Campbell Soup Company, to install two SureSource 3000™ fuel cells that will generate 5MW of power at its Bakersfield, California manufacturing site, home of Bolthouse Farms brand beverages, carrots and dressings. FuelCell Energy will provide a comprehensive turn-key project solution that includes engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The combined heat and power (CHP) fuel cell system will provide reliable and low carbon electricity and steam that will lead to a reduction in energy costs while enhancing power reliability from on-site power generation. Generating both power and thermal energy from the same unit of natural gas fuel reduces heating costs and the associated pollutants and carbon emissions from more traditional combustion-based boiler systems.

"This highly efficient fuel cell plant will reduce our energy use as we continue to drive down greenhouse gas emissions in keeping with our corporate sustainability goals," said Bing Cheng, Manager of Utilities Engineering Campbell Soup Company. "Greater efficiency reduces resource consumption, improves product yields, and leads to greater sustainability for us and our customers."

"This power purchase model, with no upfront capital expense on the part of Campbell, delivers immediate value by providing operating savings, emissions reductions and security of on-site power," said Chip Bottone, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy, Inc. "We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with Campbell Soup Company to this exciting project at Bolthouse Farms".

FuelCell Energy power plants directly convert natural gas into electricity, heat and water through a highly-efficient electrochemical reaction, rather than with combustion. Emissions of air pollutants are virtually zero, allowing the fuel cell plant to avoid the lengthy and expensive air permitting process, which is especially meaningful in a city that the American Lung Association has ranked as having among the highest ambient concentrations of ozone and particulate air pollution in the United States. Additionally, compared to grid purchase of electricity and combustion of natural gas in steam boilers, the installation of these two SureSource™ power plants will provide an 11% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions annually, promoting public health for neighboring communities and supporting environmental stewardship.

Supporting the incremental addition of plants to meet growing power needs, SureSource™ power plants are scalable and easy-to-site. For nearly a decade, Campbell has worked with FuelCell Energy to increase the onsite energy portfolio at its bakery in Bloomfield, CT. The site, home to the Pepperidge Farm brand, added a second FuelCell Energy fuel cell power plant in 2015, adjacent to its existing FuelCell Energy fuel cell power plant that began operating in 2008. The addition of a second fuel cell power plant to complement the original generated savings for the bakery through reduced cost of power and a further decrease in carbon emissions. The bakery has been a customer of FuelCell Energy since 2005. Electricity from two fuel cells producing 2.6MW of clean, reliable and cost-effective power operate in parallel with a 1,183kW solar PV array, together delivering firm base-load power and renewable peak power in support of all bakery operations.

Upon the completion of this project, Campbell Soup Company will generate a total of 7.6MW of clean, reliable and cost-effective power by fuel cell power plants from FuelCell Energy, Inc. at Bloomfield, CT and Bakersfield, CA.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." We make a range of high-quality soups and simple meals, beverages, snacks and packaged fresh foods. For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and readily available foods and beverages that connect them to each other, to warm memories and to what's important today. Led by our iconic Campbell's brand, our portfolio includes Pepperidge Farm, Bolthouse Farms, Arnott's, V8, Swanson, Pace, Prego, Plum, Royal Dansk, Kjeldsens, Garden Fresh Gourmet and Pacific Foods. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader with environmentally responsible power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.