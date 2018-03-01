Truli Announces the Appointment of Two Independent Directors

BRISTOL, Conn., March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truli Media Group, Inc., which is in the process of changing its name to Truli Technologies, Inc. (OTC:TRLI), a company focused on the development and acquisition of technology that solves industry challenges through connection, fluidity of business transactions and engagement, today announced the appointment of Mr. Douglas Roth and Mr. Wallace ("Wally") D. Ruiz as new independent directors, effective immediately. Miles Jennings will continue to hold the combined positions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and is the only non-independent board member.



Miles Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Truli, commented, "It is my privilege to welcome Douglas Roth and Wally Ruiz to Truli's Board of Directors. Each bring extensive business experience in a wide variety of industries with skills including product development and financial reporting as well as previously held board seats and senior level management positions at public companies. We believe our Board's unique skillset will benefit Truli during this pivotal time as we enter the final stages of our web and mobile development. These additions to our Board are a critical part of our strategy to uphold corporate governance standards."

Mr. Douglas Roth serves as a Director and Investment Manager at Connecticut Innovations, Inc. since 2011 and is responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities, serving on the boards of portfolio companies, and supporting their growth and success. Douglas was selected for appointment to the Board for his experience from previously serving on the board of non-public technology companies and the skills he gained from previously advising companies regarding product development and launch.

Mr. Wally D. Ruiz serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Inuvo, Inc., an advertising technology company based in Little Rock, AR since June 2010. Wally was selected for appointment to the Board for his experience with public companies as well as his accounting skills. Wally is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New York.

About Truli Media Group, Inc.:

Truli Media Group, Inc. is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that solves industry challenges through connection, fluidity of business transactions and engagement. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VocaWorks, is an on-demand, cloud-based, online and mobile hiring platform being built to connect technology professionals with emerging growth companies looking for talent. VocaWorks is disrupting the traditional staffing industry through a platform that matches opportunistic employees with the world's most innovative technology companies. With one-tap notifications, user profiles, and full project tracking, VocaWorks brings a new level of engagement and simplicity to the recruitment and onboarding of talented consultants for project-based hiring needs. For more information please visit www.trulitechnologies.com or www.vocaworks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements set forth in this news announcement concerning completion of development of the Company's platform and its features are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company and include the appearance of bugs and the availability of working capital Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Truli Media Group, Inc.

Phone: (860) 320-7630