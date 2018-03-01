Chaparral Energy to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CHPE) today announced Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Joe Evans will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 12 at 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will also hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



The presentation and a live audio webcast of the event will be available at chaparralenergy.com/investors, with a replay available on the Investors page of the company's website shortly after.

About Chaparral

Chaparral is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma's highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 117,000 net acres and more than 3,700 potential drilling locations primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has potential total production reserves of more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent and approximately 315,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, please visit chaparralenergy.com.

