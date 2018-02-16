Motus GI Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - February 16, 2018) - Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:MOTS) ("Motus" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $17.5 million. Additionally, Motus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions, to cover over-allotments.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used towards commercialization activities related to the Company's Pure-Vu® System, research and development activities, including clinical and regulatory development and the continued development and enhancement of the Company's Pure-Vu® System, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Motus

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu® System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."