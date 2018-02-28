Esrey Announces Resignation of President and CEO and Filing of First Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esrey Resources Ltd. ("Esrey" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESR) announces that, effective February 28, 2018, Mr. Kirk Adams has resigned from the position of President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Esrey following the successful construction and commissioning of the Company's pilot metal recovery plant in Macedonia, in order to pursue other personal and professional interests. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Adams for his efforts and contributions during this important growth phase of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



The Board has appointed Mr. David Cohen, currently Chairman and Director, as interim President and CEO of the Company effective immediately.

Esrey would also like to announce that it has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended December 31, 2017, and the accompanying management discussion and analysis (MD&A) with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of these filings may be obtained under Esrey's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.esreyresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Cohen

Chairman

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: 1-778-373-0103

Email: info@esreyresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



