Investors Community Bank names Leinbach to Board of Directors

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), announced the appointment of Vicki Leinbach to serve as a member of the bank's Board of Directors, effective February 2018. She will also be nominated to serve on the County Bancorp, Inc. board at the 2018 annual shareholders meeting on May 15, 2018.



Leinbach is Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Ariens Co., Inc. in Brillion, where she directs a team of more than 40 staff members to support 1,200+ users spread across the United States and Europe. Prior to working at Ariens, she was the Vice President of Information Services / Chief Information Officer at Krueger International in Green Bay as well as Manager of Information Services at the company. She also worked as Programmer-Analyst/Sr. Programmer Analyst/System Analyst at CUNA Mutual Insurance Group in Madison.

"Vicki's strong information technology (IT) background and business acumen will be a tremendous asset to our growing organization," said Tim Schneider, CEO and co-founder of Investors Community Bank. "IT continues to transform business and is a driving force in the banking industry. We look forward to her contributions in this and other strategic areas."

Leinbach was published in the ExecSense book "A CIO's Perspective" and interviewed on Gartner EXP Podcast. She was a founding board member of Women in Technology (WIT), currently co-chairs their @Work pillar and chairs the group's CIO Executive Leadership Team. She also serves as a co-chair of the Milwaukee CIO Executive Summit.

She earned a Masters of Business Administration: Business Administration from Edgewood College in Madison and a Bachelor of Business Administration: MIS/Administrative Management from UW Oshkosh.

