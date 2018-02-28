City of San Clemente: Press Conference on Shocking Results of SR-241 Toll Road Extension Traffic Study

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



When: Thursday, March 1, 2018; Press Conference starts at 10:00 a.m.



What:

The City of San Clemente commissioned the IBI Group, an internationally respected traffic and engineering firm, to study the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) proposed $2,000,000,000 extension of the SR-241 toll road. The stunning results of their study will be released to the public on Thursday morning.

In addition to the IBI Group and members of the San Clemente City Council, elected officials from neighboring cities, concerned citizens from South Orange County and others will be addressing the media following the presentation of the results of the IBI Group traffic study.

Where: Orange County Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana

Additional Background:

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) was originally formed in 1986 to oversee the San Joaquin Hills, Foothill and Eastern Toll Roads, but has not built any new toll roads since 1996, existing solely to continue to collect development fees and manage the existing roads while spending millions to battle Orange County residents and other stakeholders who oppose TCA projects. The proposed SR-241 Toll Road Extension would mostly benefit those traveling from Los Angeles County to San Diego County, with little actual benefit for those living and working in Orange County.

In 1996, Paul Glaab, the director of public affairs for the TCA stated "We're a single-purpose public agency, [whose purpose] is to finance, design and build the roads and then go out of business." ("Heavy Lobbying Helps Spare Tollway Agency" Los Angeles Times, April 22, 1996., http://articles.latimes.com/1996-04-22/news/mn-61460_1_toll-road ). Since 1996, the TCA has not built any new toll roads nor have they gone out of business.

Contact: Adam Englander: (310) 717-8311 or adam@ekapr.com

Source: City of San Clemente