Sequential Brands Group Appoints Peter Lops as CFO

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) today announced the appointment of Peter Lops as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lops joins Sequential from Viacom Media Networks where he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Distribution and Business Development division.

In this position, Mr. Lops will be responsible for the Company's financial operations. He assumes the role from President and Interim CFO Andrew Cooper who will continue to serve as President.



In announcing the appointment, CEO Karen Murray stated, "Peter has a robust skill set, including extensive public company experience in finance and operations. His background as well as his deep understanding of the licensing business, make him a great addition to the team. We're thrilled to have him join us."

Mr. Lops brings with him 20 years of financial and operational experience in the licensing business. In his most recent role at Viacom, he was an integral part of the leadership team that delivered industry leading double-digit growth for nine consecutive years. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis of Viacom Media Networks. Before joining Viacom, Mr. Lops was Vice President of Finance for Fox Television Stations, Inc. For nine years, he held financial roles at the National Football League serving as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Finance Director and Controller. Early in his career, he worked at Andersen LLP, where he led the IPO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.



About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active, home and fashion categories. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and around the world.

For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.





