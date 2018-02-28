Monro, Inc. to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D'Ambrosia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston, MA. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.monro.com) and will be archived for two weeks.



About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,139 Company-operated stores, 103 franchised locations, five wholesale locations and two retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 27 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England states and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest and Southeast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNRO.

