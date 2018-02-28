Mosquito Repellent Market Size Expected to Reach US $5.00 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Mosquito Repellent Market by Source (Synthetic Chemical Derived Market and Plant Derived Chemical) by Product (Coil, Spray, Cream & Oil, Vaporizer, Mat and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Large Retail Stores, Small Retail Stores, Specialty Stores and Online Distribution Channel): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022". According to the report, global mosquito repellent market was valued at approximately USD 3.20 billion in 2016, is expected to reach around USD 5.00 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 7.50% between 2017 and 2022.

Female mosquito feeds on blood which helps it to acquire protein, which is important for the development of her eggs. Whenever mosquito bites, she releases saliva into the area where she is feeding. If a mosquito is harboring a pathogen, such as a virus, a protozoan, or a nematode worm, it is possible that she can transmit the pathogen to humans through her saliva. A mosquito can act as a vector for transfer of many pathogens responsible for the cause of various diseases such as malaria, dengue, etc. Malaria and dengue are responsible for the death of many people's across the globe. Thus, it is necessary to avoid mosquito bites; the best way to avoid mosquito bites is to avoid infested areas, wear protective clothing, and wear insect repellent. Mosquito repellent is a substance put on skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourage mosquitoes from landing or crawling on that surface.

The increase in a number of mosquito-borne diseases is expected to be the major driver for the global mosquito repellent market. In addition, increasing global warming which aids the breeding of mosquitoes is expected to trigger the growth of mosquito repellent market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing demand for such products especially in developing countries coupled along with active participation of government in conducting awareness programs is expected to play a vital role in the growth of mosquito repellent market. However, harmful health effects of certain mosquito repellents may act as a restraint for mosquito repellent market. Nevertheless, technological advancements by a number of new players entering into this market, and emerging markets across the globe are expected to act an opportunity for mosquito repellent market in near future.

Based on the source the mosquito repellent market size can be segmented as a synthetic chemical mosquito repellent and plant-derived chemical mosquito repellent. Synthetic chemical repellent includes DEET, permethrin, picaridin, and others while plant-derived chemical repellent includes citronella and oil of lemon eucalyptus among others. Plant-derived chemical repellent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product type, the mosquito repellent market is segmented into coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and others. Presently, coil segment held the largest market share due its low cost and demand from middle and lower class. Cream & oil is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online distribution channel. In 2016, large retail stores held the largest market, while as a result of increasing penetration of e-retailing, online distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2016 as a result of heavy demand from China and India. Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America is predicted to grow at the lucrative pace especially due to growth in Brazil. The Middle East and Africa are projected to have a volatile growth in the forecast period especially due to a number of cases registered in the African region. North America is also expected to grow at a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period. The European region is expected to grow at moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the mosquito repellent market include Godrej Household Products Ltd., SC Johnson& Sons Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Quantum Health, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., and PIC Corporation among others.

