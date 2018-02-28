28 February 2018

Midatech Pharma PLC

("Midatech" or the "Company")

Midatech receives Orphan Drug Designation for MTD119 from the European Medicines Agency

Midatech ((AIM: MTPH, NASDAQ:MTP), the international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products in oncology, today announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its advanced liver cancer drug candidate MTD119.

MTD119 (previously MTR104) is a treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a rare, aggressive cancer that affects the liver. There are very few treatments for HCC, particularly for patients with an advanced form of the disease, and fewer than ten per cent of patients with HCC currently survive beyond five years of diagnosis. MTD119 is a combination of Midatech's gold nanoparticle (GNP) technology with the potent anti-tubulin chemotherapeutic maytansine, in which the GNP is designed to improve the biodistribution and targeted delivery of the maytansine agent to the tumour site.

The ODD programme provides orphan status to drugs intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 5 in 10,000 people in the EU. Sponsors who obtain ODD benefit from development assistance and are eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity once the medicine is on the market.

A recent pre-clinical study comparing the efficacy of MTD119 with sorafenib, the current standard of care, shows a greater response rate and suggests the potential for an improved efficacy profile for MTD119.

The global HCC market is estimated to be worth around $1bn by 2024 however, due to the limited efficacy and high toxicity of existing treatments, we believe there is scope to significantly expand this market.

This programme is currently being prepared for clinical trials MTD119 has commenced formal investigational new drug (IND) application enabling toxicology studies, with completion of the pilot studies expected in H1 2018. This will be followed by assessment and full toxicology with an expected IND submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for first in human studies in H2 2018 - H1 2019.

Commenting on the news, Dr Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Midatech Pharma, said: "We are pleased that the EMA has granted MTD119 Orphan Drug Designation to treat patients with liver cancer. Not only does this represent an important regulatory milestone for Midatech, but the decision means Midatech will receive financial and developmental support, as well as marketing exclusivity following approval of the drug. Our focus now is on advancing the development of MTD119 as fast as possible while also continuing to work on our exciting pipeline of oncology and immunotherapy assets, which contains several potentially significant and value-driving inflection points in 2018."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech is an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, and marketing these through its established US commercial operation which includes four cancer care supportive products and two further co-promoted products. Midatech's strategy is to internally develop oncology products, and to drive growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The Company's R&D activities are focused on three innovative platform technologies to deliver drugs at the "right time, right place": gold nanoparticles ("GNPs") to enable targeted delivery; Q-Sphera polymer microspheres to enable sustained release ("SR") delivery; and Nano Inclusion ("NI") to provide local delivery of therapeutics, initially to the brain. The Group, listed on AIM: MTPH and Nasdaq: MTP, employs c.100 staff in four countries. For further company information see: www.midatechpharma.com

