Maiden Holdings Announces Dividends on Common Shares and Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 16, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 2, 2018.



Maiden's Board of Directors also approved the following cash dividends on its preference shares that are payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2018:

Series A 8.250% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.515625 per Preference Share

Series C 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.445313 per Preference Share

Series D 6.700% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of $0.418750 per Preference Share



About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Through its subsidiaries, which are each A rated (excellent) by A.M. Best, the Company is focused on providing non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, Maiden had $6.6 billion in assets and shareholders' equity of $1.2 billion.