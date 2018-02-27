Media Advisory: Neo Performance Materials Inc. Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX:NEO) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2017 before the Toronto market opens on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Teleconference Call

Management will host a teleconference call on Monday, March 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter 2017 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 427-7450 (local) or (888) 231-8191 (toll free long distance) or by visiting https://www.newswire.ca/webcasts. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (416) 849-0833 (local) or (855) 859-2056 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 6085757# until April 12, 2018 or by visiting https://www.newswire.ca/webcasts.

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth- and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of the Company is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. The Company operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

