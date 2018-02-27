Hagens Berman Reminds LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (LJMIX) Investors of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action Linked to Capital Preservation Disclosures

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (NASDAQ:LJMIX) of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of LJMIX between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information, visit:



The complaint charges defendants made false and/or misleading statements or did not disclose that LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation but instead exposed investors to high risks of catastrophic losses. When on February 5, 2012 the S&P fell about 4.6 percent, the price of LJMIX fell approximately 80 percent during two trading days to close at $1.94 on February 7, 2018.

"We're focused on the apparent difference between defendants' statements concerning the LJMIX investment goals and the true strategies which inflicted enormous losses on LJMIX investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LJMIX should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LJMIX@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 70+ attorneys in 11 offices across the country.

