Aura Minerals Announces Release Date For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operational Results

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) announces that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial and operational results after the close of business on Monday, March 26, 2018.



The Company anticipates hosting a conference call to discuss the results and further details will be provided in advance of the call.

About Aura Minerals Inc.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Aura's assets include producing gold mines in Brazil and Honduras and a copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico currently under care-and-maintenance. On December 1, 2017, Aura announced that it has agreed to sell its copper-gold-iron Serrote da Laje project in Brazil for US$40 million. On February 22, 2018 Aura announced that the applicable shareholder approvals were obtained for the merger (the "Merger") with Rio Novo Gold Inc. and further that the anticipated closing date of the Merger will be on or as soon as practicable after March 2, 2018.

Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), with respect to the Merger. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as such statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to known and unknown risks. Specific reference should be made to the Joint Management Information Circular dated January 23, 2018 and Aura's most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Aura undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If Aura does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For further information on Aura, please visit Aura's web site at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Ryan Goodman

VP, Legal Affairs and Business Development

305-239-9332